£30,000 UK Funding Awarded for Hydrogen Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The money will be used to further develop the commercial version of Unitrove's small-scale portable hydrogen bunkering facility. Image Credit: Unitrove

The UK government has awarded £30,000 in funding to a company seeking to develop hydrogen bunkering stations around the world.

The £30,000 grant was awarded to Unitrove Innovation by the UK's Department for Transport in partnership with Connected Places Catapult, Unitrove said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The money will be used to further develop the commercial version of the small-scale portable hydrogen bunkering facility that it first demonstrated at the COP26 event in Glasgow last year.

"The award will help us to further develop our liquid hydrogen bunkering facility as we move towards commercialisation," Steven Lua, CEO of Unitrove Innovation, said in the statement.

"his is fantastic validation for our project and it also opens up opportunities for increased collaboration as we work towards reducing emissions, which are causing so much damage to our planet."