Marine Brokers ApS Wins ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm was awarded ISCC EU certification for renewable fuel supply as of May 14. Image Credit: Marine Brokers ApS

Bunker brokerage Marine Brokers ApS has been awarded ISCC certification.

The firm was awarded ISCC EU certification for renewable fuel supply as of May 14, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"We take immense pride in being part of the global network of companies adhering to the stringent standards set by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification," the company said in the post.

"This license reaffirms our commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and supporting the transition towards a greener future."

ISCC certification is widely recommended for biofuel bunker suppliers as a mark of approval for their ability to handle biofuels.

Biofuel blends are taking a growing role in the global bunker market as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels in the wake of regulations on GHG emissions.