Hapag-Lloyd to Order 24 LNG-Fuelled Boxships: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The order may be the largest in Hapag-Lloyd's history. File Image / Pixabay

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd is reportedly preparing to order 24 container ships capable of using LNG as bunker fuel.

The firm is this week in the process of finalising orders of 12 17,000 TEU dual-fuelled ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and another 12 8,500-9,000 TEU ones from New Century Shipbuilding, shipping intelligence Alphaliner said in its weekly note to clients.

"In Hapag-Lloyd's fleet, the 24 new ships will partially help grow the carrier's capacity, but many of the newbuildings will also replace older, less fuel efficient ships," Alphaliner said.

"Hapag-Lloyd's oldest 8,000+ teu class ships date from 2005 and will soon reach 20 years of age."

The move will add significantly to demand for LNG as a bunker fuel, which has been growing steadily in the past few years as more dual-fuelled ships join the global fleet.