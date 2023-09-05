Neptune Lines Orders Two New LNG-Fuelled Car Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships, designed with Deltamarin and classed by DNV, are due for delivery in 2026. Image Credit: Neptune Lines

Shipping firm Neptune Lines has ordered two new pure car and truck carriers capable of running on LNG.

The company has ordered the two dual-fuelled 4,200 CEU vessels from the Fujian Mawei shipyard in China, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ships, designed with Deltamarin and classed by DNV, are due for delivery in 2026.

"The new vessels, under the Genesis Project, are the first two of a new series which reflects Neptune's strategy to supplement its fleet over the next decade, increase relevant cargo capacity by 36% from current core fleet vessels, and reduce emissions to remain well ahead of global targets," the company said in the statement.

"A controllable pitch propeller with shaft generator and multiple thrusters are utilized for the propulsion and efficient maneuvering of the vessels.

"Shore power capability will be installed, able to connect to port grids when available to remove emissions when in port."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.