BUNKER JOBS: Bitoil Group Seeks Sales Manager in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday March 22, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Bitoil Group is seeking to hire a sales manager in Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least three years of sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Trading marine fuel on a global basis
  • Researching, developing and maintaining strong business relationship with new clients (shipping, operating and chartering companies)
  • Initiating contacts with potential customers via phone (cold calling) and emails
  • Creating your own portfolio
  • Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payment
  • Monitoring market development
  • Assisting to CEO with existing clients and current deals
  • Participating in international bunker conferences (after trial)
  • Achieving KPI's and monthly targets

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com