BUNKER JOBS: Bitoil Group Seeks Sales Manager in Cyprus

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least three years of sales experience. Image Credit: Bitoil Group

Marine fuel trading firm Bitoil Group is seeking to hire a sales manager in Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least three years of sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trading marine fuel on a global basis

Researching, developing and maintaining strong business relationship with new clients (shipping, operating and chartering companies)

Initiating contacts with potential customers via phone (cold calling) and emails

Creating your own portfolio

Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payment

Monitoring market development

Assisting to CEO with existing clients and current deals

Participating in international bunker conferences (after trial)

Achieving KPI's and monthly targets

