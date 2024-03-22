World News
BUNKER JOBS: Bitoil Group Seeks Sales Manager in Cyprus
Friday March 22, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least three years of sales experience. Image Credit: Bitoil Group
Marine fuel trading firm Bitoil Group is seeking to hire a sales manager in Cyprus.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least three years of sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Trading marine fuel on a global basis
- Researching, developing and maintaining strong business relationship with new clients (shipping, operating and chartering companies)
- Initiating contacts with potential customers via phone (cold calling) and emails
- Creating your own portfolio
- Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payment
- Monitoring market development
- Assisting to CEO with existing clients and current deals
- Participating in international bunker conferences (after trial)
- Achieving KPI's and monthly targets
For more information, click here.