StormGeo Launches FuelEU Maritime Compliance Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: StormGeo

Voyage optimisation firm StormGeo has launched a new service helping shipping companies comply with the upcoming FuelEU Maritime regulation.

The StormGeo FuelEU Maritime solution takes onboard-reported data to produce inisghts on a vessel's GHG intensity performance, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The service adds to the company's Environmental Compliance portfolio, which already includes solutions for compliance with IMO DCS, EU/UK MRV, CII and the EU-ETS.

The FuelEU Maritime regulation comes into effect from January 2025, seeking to reduce the carbon intensity of European shipping by mandating a percentage of companies' marine energy use that must come from sustainable sources.

"StormGeo's industry-leading data validation process identifies and flags reporting errors before calculating GHG Intensity metrics, maximizing accuracy in generated insights while streamlining verification," the company said in the statement.

"This unified process, from onboard data reporting to validation and calculation of GHG Intensity metrics, eliminates delays in the FuelEU Maritime workflow and minimizes the risks of missing deadlines while ensuring maximum data quality.

"In addition, stakeholders can easily assess the costs that derive from FuelEU Maritime with insightful dashboards, simulations, and calculations, that are built on validated data derived directly from their vessels."