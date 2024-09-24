US Navy Seeks Tanker in Middle East After Oiler Runs Aground: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The USNS Big Horn ran aground and partially flooded off the coast of Oman on Monday. Image Credit: US Navy

The US Navy is reportedly seeking to take on a commercial oil tanker in the Middle East after one of its oilers ran aground on Monday.

The USNS Big Horn ran aground and partially flooded off the coast of Oman on Monday, maritime news provider gCaptain reported. The vessel is the main source of fuel for the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

No injuries or environmental damage have been reported after the incident.

A commercial tanker is now being sought to supply jet fuel to the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to the report. The tanker may need to be retrofitted with additional systems to meet the US Navy's requirements.