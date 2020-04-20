FONAR Filings to IMO Drop to Four in March

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The FONAR filings are submitted by flag states to the IMO and then published on its website. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Just four fuel oil non-availability reports (FONARs) used to seek permission to burn high-sulfur fuels where no alternative is possible were filed in March, according to the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) records.

The four filings compare with eight posted in February and 44 in January, according to the IMO. Not all flag states pass on FONARs to the IMO at the same pace, and more filings for March may be added over the coming months.

FONARs are submitted by ships to the flag state where they are registered in the event that they are unable to buy compliant fuels and plan to use non-compliant ones instead.

The four reports filed for March refer to availability problems in Cuba, France, the Phillippines and Saudi Arabia.