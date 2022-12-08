IMO Launches Online Course to Help Seafarers Reduce Bunker Consumption

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The course is hosted on the UN Climate Change Learning Partnership. Image Credit: Pixabay / Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has launched a free, online course to help seafarers reduce bunker consumption and part of a wider education on reducing energy use onboard a ship.

The self-paced "Energy Saving at Sea" online course comprises two separate modules, one tailored to crew working in the engine department and the other tailored to crew working in the deck department.

Learners can choose to study one, or both modules and certification is awarded to any participant that successfully completes both modules.

Each module takes on average one hour to complete, IMO says.

A PDF version of the course can also be downloaded to allow for offline learning.

The course is hosted on the UN Climate Change Learning Partnership and can be accessed here: https://unccelearn.org/course/view.php?id=163&page=overview