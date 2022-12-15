Proman Stena Bulk Takes Delivery of Fourth Methanol-Fuelled Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the fourth in a series of six methanol-fuelled tankers. Image Credit: Proman Stena Bulk

Shipping joint venture Proman Stena Bulk has taken delivery of its fourth tanker powered by methanol.

The firm took delivery of the methanol tanker Stena Prosperous on Thursday, chemicals firm Proman said in a LinkedIn post.

"Stena Prosperous is the latest vessel to join our JV with Stena Bulk in 2022, rounding off a landmark year for our partnership and our low-emission shipping fleet," the company said in the post.

"Four of our initial six methanol-fuelled newbuilds are now in operation.

"All of our IMOIIMeMax ships benefit from industry-leading design improvements and technologies to maximise energy efficiency and minimise fuel consumption."

Methanol has rapidly grown in popularity as an alternative fuel over the past two years since container line AP Moller-Maersk announced its decision to opt for methanol propulsion. The next step for this market is for bio- and synthetic methanol bunker supply to be built up to meet the shipping industry's needs.