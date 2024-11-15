Bunker Holding Signs COP29 Call to Action on Zero-Emission Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Responsibility on decarbonisation will be the company's licence to operate, according to Bunker Holding CEO Keld Demant. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding has signed a call to action on zero-emission fuels at the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan.

The document seeks to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission fuels, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The company is committing to supporting investments in infrastructure for green hydrogen-derived fuels and to establishing safe bunkering protocols and community readiness.

"As the world leader in purchasing, selling, and supplying of marine fuel, we not only have an obligation and the responsibility to keep pushing the decarbonization agenda," Keld Demant, CEO of Bunker Holding, said in the post.

"It will be our future license to operate. We are focused on expanding and intensifying our efforts in the energy transition with the ambition to facilitate the decarbonization of the shipping industry.

"This call to action and the commitments it entails is a testament to that ambition."