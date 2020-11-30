Gasum Expands LNG Bunker Supply Footprint

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The SIEM CONFUCIUS left Germany last month for the Gulf of Mexico. Image Credit: Volkswagen / Gasum / SIEM.

Gasum today announced the expansion of its LNG bunker supply footprint following the completion of its first LNG bunker supply in Emden, Germany.

Gasum said the supply was performed on November 22 to car carrier SIEM Confucius by its LNG bunkering vessel Coralius.

The 7,514 CEU vessel is notable as being the first of two LNG-powered car carriers commissioned in 2016 by Volkswagen Group and were hailed at the time as "a genuine milestone on the way to eco-friendlier marine transport."

She entered service for the firm earlier this year.

“As one of the most important roll-on/roll-off ports in Europe, Emden serves as an important milestone in extending our services to maritime companies operating in the region,” Gasum’s Jacob Granqvist, Sales Director for Maritime, said in a press release accompanying the announcement.

"It’s evident that the more popular LNG becomes in maritime transport, we too must become even more flexible and bring our services to wherever they are needed."

The announcement comes players in the space continue to highlight that supply of LNG bunkers is growing, with Spanish ferry operator Balearia only last week marking the first supply of the alternative fuel at the port of Almeria.

LNG bunkering association Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) say LNG is currently being supplied as fuel in 88 ports, while Clarksons Research indicates LNG bunkering facilities are available in 124 ports.