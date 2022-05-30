Avenir LNG Takes Delivery of 20,000 M3 Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was built by Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co in China. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

Gas company Avenir LNG has taken delivery of a 20,000 m3 bunker delivery vessel.

The firm has taken delivery of the dual-purpose LNG supply and bunker delivery vessel Avenir Achievement, it said in a statement on its website on Monday. The ship was built by Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co in China.

The ship will at first be chartered to New Fortress Energy for six months, before being chartered by Shell for three years, with the option to extend that deal by another five.

"We are delighted to see the delivery of the Avenir Achievement and the completion of Avenir's phase 1 newbuilding programme," Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG, said in the statement.

"This has been an enormous joint effort from the ship yard and Avenir team through a challenging period over the past three years.

"We continue to see enormous growth potential in the small-scale LNG segment and we expect to announce our phase-2 growth programme in the second half of 2022, bringing additional small-scale LNG terminals and vessels into the market."