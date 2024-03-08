BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday March 8, 2024

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall on the day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $663.50/mt on Thursday, remaining at the lowest level since March 1. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $512.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $1/mt to $874.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures were also little changed at $82.96/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $0.50/mt to $639.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $6/mt to $582.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $0.50/mt to $639/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $1/mt to $640/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were up by $0.69/bl from the previous session's close at $83.65/bl as of 8:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $5.20/mt rise in bunker prices.

