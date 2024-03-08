BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have lacked a clear direction over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall on the day.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $663.50/mt on Thursday, remaining at the lowest level since March 1. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $512.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $1/mt to $874.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures were also little changed at $82.96/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $0.50/mt to $639.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $6/mt to $582.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $0.50/mt to $639/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $1/mt to $640/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were up by $0.69/bl from the previous session's close at $83.65/bl as of 8:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $5.20/mt rise in bunker prices.