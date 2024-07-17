CIMAC Wins Consultative Status at IMO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO is based in London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Maritime technology non-profit CIMAC has been granted consultative status at the International Maritime Organization.

The organisation had applied for the status earlier this year, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Consultative status allows the organisation to attend IMO meetings, view documents and participate in discussions about the regulations generated by the UN body.

"Within IMO, CIMAC will concentrate on digitalization, non-shaftline propulsion, automation and system integration," Peter Müller-Baum, secretary general of CIMAC, said in the statement.

"Our members have a great deal of expertise in this area, and we are looking forward to the new tasks and will do our best in order to support the International Maritime Organization."