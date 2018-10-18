BIMCO & IBIA Release Updated Bunkering Guide

BIMCO and IBIA have released an updated version of their jointly produced Bunkering Guide.

The purpose of this pamphlet is to provide a handy and easy guide to help seafarers involved in bunkering operations.

Besides a general update on different fuel types and regulations since the last BIMCO & IBIA Bunkering Guide, the latest version of the pamphlet also expands on fuel oil sampling and Bunker Delivery Notes.

“Bunkering is a vital and critical ship operation and requires due care to ensure safety and to mitigate the risk of pollution. The guide provides general information, advice and guidance to help seafarers involved in bunkering operations act in compliance with the appropriate regulations and industry best practices,” says IBIA.

Those that wish to obtain a PDF and/or a hard copy of the pamphlet, please contact IBIA’s Tara Morjaria on tara.morjaria@ibia.net