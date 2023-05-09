Bunker Holding to Give Traders Days Off to See Grandchildren

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding staff with grandchildren will be given paid days off to spend time with them. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has set out a new HR policy giving its older staff time off to see their grandchildren.

The firm's new worldwide senior policy, in place as of this month, grants its staff with grandchildren up to six extra days off per year to spend time with them, Bunker Holding said in a statement on its website.

The new policy also gives the staff a framework for discussing reducing working hours with their line manager.

"I was at a global management meeting, when our new senior policy was presented to the Group, and with people from across the globe from Houston to Dubai and Singapore present, I am pleased to say, that it has received a warm welcome throughout the organisation," Søren Høll, head of global operations at Bunker Holding, said in the statement.

"Personally, I too believe it is a welcome initiative.

"I have in my soon to be 38 years been heavily invested in my job at Bunker Holding Group, but when I became a granddad a few years ago,

"I decided, that I wanted to be as present as possible and an active part of my grandchildren's lives.

"That is one of the reasons why I am thrilled, that I will be able to take care of my job alongside spending more time with my grandchildren, due to the days off given by the grandparental leave."