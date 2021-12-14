Airseas Completes First Automated Kite Installation on Commercial Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will use the wind power system on its monthly transatlantic voyages from the start of next year. Image Credit: Airseas

Maritime technology company Airseas has completed the first installation of one of its automated kite wind systems on board a commercial vessel.

The company has installed one of its Seawing systems on board the ro-ro ship Ville de Bordeaux, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. The ship is chartered by Airbus and operated by Louis Dreyfus Armateurs.

"This installation marks an important milestone in deploying wind-assisted technologies to significantly reduce emissions from shipping," the company said in the statement.

The ship will use the wind power system on its monthly transatlantic voyages from the start of next year, carrying out trials and testing at first before full operation.