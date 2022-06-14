Avenir Marine Signs LNG Bunkering Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A three-year liquified natural gas bunker supply deal has been agreed between Avenir Marine and Destination Gotland.

Under the agreement, Avenir Marine will deliver annually 40,000 metric tonnes of LNG to M/S Gotland and M/S Visby via ship-to-ship transfer in Visby, Sweden via LNG bunker vessel Avenir Ascension, the company said.

The first bunker delivery under the arrangement took place last week. Deliveries will continue through to Q2 2025, according to the company.

"In the coming months we will continue to expand our operations across the Baltic Sea," Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG said.

Avenir Marine, which is a subsidiary of Avenir LNG, was formed to focus on the delivery of LNG and bioLNG bunker fuel to ships, according to the company.