Shipping Firm KSS Line Plans for Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

KSS Line is based in South Korea. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm KSS Line is making preparations to bring ammonia-fuelled gas carriers into its fleet.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with engine manufacturer WinGD to explore the use of dual-fuelled X-DF-A engines capable of running on ammonia in future newbuild projects, WinGD said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The engines would be suitable for midsize and very large gas carriers.

"The scope of the cooperation will extend beyond engine technology, also focusing on the performance and maintenance solutions necessary for using alternative fuel," WinGD said in the statement.

"The partners will also explore how deep insights into the engine performance can be provided through the deployment of WinGD's Integrated Digital Expert (WiDE), enabling fuel efficiency fine tuning and live 24x7 support from engine experts.

"The agreement also includes a commitment from WinGD to deliver crew training for new engines.

"The company is building significant experience in equipping crew for safe and reliable ammonia-fuelled engine operations, having agreed in June to develop and support the implementation of a training syllabus for AET Tankers and maritime academy Akademi Laut Malaysia."

KSS Line sees planning for ammonia as the next step in its decarbonisation strategy.

"KSS Line aims to decarbonise its fleet rapidly and has already made significant investments in smart ships, LPG-fuelled and methanol-fuelled technology," Chando Park, CEO of KSS Line, said in the statement.

"Exploring ammonia as a fuel is the next step.

"The project with WinGD gives us the technical support we will need to successfully apply this new fuel type to our forthcoming newbuilds."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.