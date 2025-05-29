BAR Technologies' Wind Propulsion System Receives Design Approval from BV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BAR Technologies says its wind propulsion system can reduce bunker consumption by an average of 1.5 mt/day. Image Credit: BAR Technologies

UK-based maritime tech firm BAR Technologies has received a design approval certificate from Bureau Veritas for its 37.5 m WindWings – a wind propulsion system for ships.

The approval validates the system's performance, integrity and commercial readiness, BAR Technologies said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Wind propulsion systems are becoming popular in the shipping industry as they help reduce bunker fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by utilising wind energy.

BAR Technologies says its WindWings can reduce bunker fuel consumption by an average of 1.5 mt/day and 4.7 mt/day of CO2 emissions per sail on typical global shipping routes.

Union Maritime Ltd (UML) will be the first to integrate BAR Technologies' wind propulsion system on its ships with Bureau Veritas certification, with more planned for installation.

"This latest certification is more than a technical tick box, John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said.

"It's a rallying point for the industry."