Scrubber Discharge 'Toxic' to Marine Organisms, Worsens Water Quality: ICCT

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Groynes, Baltic Sea. File Image / Pixabay

The amount and location of washwater discharged at sea from emissions abatement equipment -- scrubbers -- has been analysed in a new report.

The publication, from the International Council on Clean Transport, uses pre-pandemic data on shipping movements to project where and by how much scrubber washwater deposits will be made. It assumes 3,600 ships use scrubbers (the figure at the end of 2020).

The estimated discharge from ships with scrubbers installed is said to be 10 gigatonnes where around 80% of these discharges will happen within 200 nautical miles of shore.

The report defines washwater as the result of "spraying a buffer solution, usually seawater, over a ship's exhaust" to be discharged overboard, "often without treatment".

"Scrubber washwater is toxic to some marine organisms, harms others, and can worsen water quality," according to the report.

Regions with heavy shipping traffic, for example, the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Malacca Strait, qualify are more exposed, the report said.

Washwater will be deposited in protected waters (Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas), including the Great Barrier Reef where 32 million metric tonnes of washwater is expected to be discharged.

The report's authors look to the International Maritime Organization to instigate change.

The organisation "could immediately call on ships to voluntarily stop dumping scrubber washwater in PSSAs", they said. In addition, the report suggests that "countries and ports could ban scrubber discharges in their waters, and flag states could agree to phase out the use of scrubbers on ships flying their flag".

Following the reduced sulfur cap on bunker fuel in force from the start of last year, some ship operators opted to install emissions abatement equipment on their ships. Scrubber equipment has two options for washwater discharge: open loop, where it goes in the sea, and closed loop, where it is held onboard to be discharged via appropriate facilities.

The ICCT is a research-based organisation supported by private donations.