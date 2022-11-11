Cargo Owners Decarbonisation Group Sets Out 2040 Roadmap

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The group's 'Roadmap to 2040' plan includes the creation of a new maritime freight buyers alliance. File Image / Pixabay

The Cargo Owners for Zero Emissions Vessels group, whose signatories include Amazon and Ikea and which pledges only to use carbon-neutral ships from 2040, has set out a roadmap for decarbonisation.

The group's 'Roadmap to 2040' plan includes the creation of a new maritime freight buyers alliance, a cargo owner policy coalition, and a green corridor advisory board, the organisation said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The organisation, set up by the Aspen Institute, now has 19 members.

"Green corridors will be the innovation hubs for the new business and operational models that zero emission shipping demands, which means that they will be much more impactful if they fully engage cargo owners," Jesse Fahnestock, head of research and innovation at the Global Maritime Forum, said in the statement.

"At the Global Maritime Forum, we look forward to collaborating with coZEV as they bring cargo owner perspectives into this exciting new action area for maritime decarbonization."