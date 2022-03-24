Portsmouth to Have Shore Power Connection Ready by 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The hybrid ships using the facility will serve routes connecting Portsmouth with St Malo and Caen. Image Credit: Portsmouth International Port

Portsmouth International Port is set to have its new shore power connection in operation by 2024.

The port is setting up the systems in time for the arrival of two new hybrid vessels operated by Brittany Ferries from 2024, the authority said in a statement on its website. The ships will serve routes connecting Portsmouth with St Malo and Caen.

"I'm delighted to see the drive and determination of the team at the port as they strive to reach their ambitious targets of net zero-carbon by 2030 and zero-emission by 2050," Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said in the statement.

"I am also impressed by the efforts of the port's biggest customer, Brittany Ferries, as they move to alternative fuels and hybrid ships to help cut carbon and emissions, which means we are moving in tandem to a greener future for Portsmouth.

"The provision of an increased electricity supply is vital for these innovative new vessels to be connected to shore power whilst in the port, so it's great to see the process of getting this ready has begun."

The port is also hiring an environmental coordinating engineer to bring together its various environmental projects.