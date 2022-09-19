BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks to Recruit International Bunker Traders

by Island Oil

Island Oil are international traders of marine bunkers and lubricants, established in 1992, headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus with trading offices in Greece, UK, Singapore and China.



We cultivate:

Long-term relations of trust and mutuality with customers and suppliers

Respect and fairness to personnel and business associates

We seek:

Highly motivated and energetic individuals, eager to further develop their skills in a growing company

Excellent salespersons and communicators

Minimum 3y of trading experience

Sharing the same values

For the position of:

INTERNATIONAL BUNKER TRADERS



We offer:

The option to work from the Company's HQ (with all the corresponding Cypriot tax and other benefits) or any other international trading office of the Group or even remotely from the candidates' city of residence

Ideal working conditions

Excellent package (including bonus scheme)

Please send your detailed CV, including trading achievements, to careers@island-oil.com



Applications will be treated in strict confidentiality.



For more information, please visit island-oil.com