ZeroNorth Partners With RightShip on Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cross-platform deal is designed to give users a more comprehensive view of their ships' performance.. Image Credit: RightShip

ZeroNorth and RightShip are set to work together on digital tools to enable the shipping industry's decarbonisation.

The two companies have signed a deal allowing users of either platform to visualise and use RightShip's GHG 2.0 Rating and Safety Score, and ZeroNorth's CII Emissions Analytics Solution, RightShip said in a statement on its website this week.

The cross-platform deal is designed to give users a more comprehensive view of their ships' performance.

"By integrating ZeroNorth's CII insights with RightShip's GHG rating, we are ensuring that the RightShip platform provides our users with the most comprehensive risk and environmental management solution available for the maritime industry," Steen Lund, CEO of RightShip, said in the statement.

"Collaboration will be essential in ensuring we can achieve a decarbonised future for the sector, and this partnership is going to support our customers in improving their environmental performance through transparency, ensuring that the key tools in driving maritime decarbonisation aren't being used in isolation."