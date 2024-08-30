Anemoi and NAPA to Combine Voyage Optimisation Service With Rotor Sails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the partnership all ships fitted with Anemoi rotor sails will have access to weather and voyage optimisation data from NAPA. Image Credit: Anemoi

Anemoi Marine Technologies has signed a deal with Finnish maritime software developer NAPA to bring voyage optimisation tools to users of its rotor sails.

Under the partnership all ships fitted with Anemoi rotor sails will have access to weather and voyage optimisation data from NAPA, the company said in an emailed statement.

"Our partnership with NAPA is yet another step in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our Rotor Sails for global shipowners," Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi, said in the statement.

"Crucially, it shows the importance of how data can be used to improve the decarbonisation efforts of global shipping.

"Anemoi has long advocated for the combination of wind-propulsion technology and data through our Fuel Saving Assessment methodology to accurately predict fuel and emissions savings.

"This latest collaboration will take this data-driven approach to decarbonisation to the next level."