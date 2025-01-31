BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $610/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since January 15.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $509.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $1/mt to $779.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.29/bl to $76.87/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $592.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $549/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1.50/mt to $579/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3.50/mt to $570/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.08/bl from the previous session's close at $76.95/bl as of 8:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.60/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.