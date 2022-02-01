Norsepower Wins RINA Approval for Rotor Sail Sytem

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's modernised version of the Flettner rotor can achieve fuel and emission savings of 5-25%. Image Credit: Norsepower

Maritime wind technology firm Norsepower has won approval in principle from classification society RINA for its rotor sail system.

The company's modernised version of the Flettner rotor can achieve fuel and emission savings of 5-25%, it said in a statement on its website on Monday. The firm's rotor systems have now been in operation for a combined total of more than 140,000 hours, saving more than 9,600 mt of CO2 emissions.

"Achieving Approval in Principle from RINA takes us one step closer to improving awareness of the significant and proven savings Rotor Sails can deliver, standardising the use of Norsepower's Rotor Sails in shipping's decarbonisation strategy as well as demonstrating the ever growing importance of investment in clean technologies to meet regulatory compliance," Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower, said in the statement.

Wind power is getting increasing interest in the shipping industry as a means of shaving off a small portion of a vessel's emissions while owners are still uncertain about which future fuel technology to take on. And because the future zero-carbon fuels to be used by the shipping industry are likely to be much more expensive than conventional ones, the fuel savings that can be achieved with wind-assisted propulsion are likely to be helpful in the zero-carbon era of the coming decades as well.