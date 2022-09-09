ÈTA Shipping to Install TechBinder Vessel Optimisation System on Modular Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has announced a strategic partnership with TechBinder to develop the company's Smart Vessel Optimizer system. Image Credit: ÈTA Shipping

Netherlands-based ÈTA Shipping is set to install a vessel optimisation system from TechBinder on board its new modular vessel being delivered next year.

The firm has announced a strategic partnership with TechBinder to develop the company's Smart Vessel Optimizer system, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The company's new modular vessel the ÈTA 6700 will be delivered next year with the system embedded. The system will allow for continuous improvement of technical and operational systems to maximise the vessel's efficiency.

The vessel is set to be deployed in the coastal European trade.

"By automatically keeping track of key performance indicators and validating changes in operation/technical design, ÈTA Shipping will be able to determine the impact of their decisions and compare vessel and asset performance over time," the company said in the statement.

"Now ÈTA Shipping is able to continuously improve its operations and technical configuration validated by accurate performance information coming from the vessels.

"Information that is easily shared with ÈTA Shipping's value chain in such a way that suppliers, customers and other stakeholders can optimize their way of working with ÈTA Shipping's operation as well."