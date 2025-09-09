Crude Futures Jump as Israel Attacks Hamas Leadership in Qatar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Israel's air force launched an attack on Doha on Tuesday targeting the top leadership of Palestinian group Hamas. File Image / Pixabay

Crude futures jumped on Tuesday afternoon after an Israeli attack in Qatar targeting members of Hamas's leadership.

Israel's air force launched an attack on Doha on Tuesday targeting the top leadership of Palestinian group Hamas, news agency Al Jazeera reported, citing Israeli military sources.

Crude futures jumped after news of the attack emerged.

The ICE November Brent contract jumped to $67.11/bl as of 2:27 PM in London, up from $66.02/bl at the previous day's close.

The war between Israel and Hamas has been the focus of significant geopolitical tension in the Middle East over the past two years, with the concern that the conflict could bring in wider regional powers and threaten energy infrastructure.