BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Eighth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been rising consistently for almost two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for an eighth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $665/mt on Friday, remaining at the highest level since January 31. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1/mt to $508/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $9.50/mt to $896.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.61/bl to $83.47/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $10.50/mt to $652.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $4.50/mt to $577.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $14.50/mt to $634/mt, and at Houston they rose by $3/mt to $638.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.55/bl from the previous session's close at $82.92/bl as of 8:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.14/mt fall in bunker prices.