BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Maldives

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday February 14, 2024

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in the Maldives.

Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with a proven portfolio of bunker trading transactions and in-depth knowledge of the markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Execute back-to-back bunker trades, ensuring timely and cost-effective procurement of fuel for vessels operating in the Maldives region
  • Monitor market trends, analyse price fluctuations, and assess supply and demand dynamics to make informed trading decisions
  • Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their specific needs and providing personalized solutions to optimize their bunker procurement process
  • Identify and mitigate potential risks associated with bunker trading, including price volatility, credit risk, and regulatory compliance
  • Negotiate bunker supply contracts with suppliers and customers, ensuring favourable terms and conditions that align with business objectives
  • Manage all relevant documentation and ensure compliance with industry regulations and company policies throughout the trading process

