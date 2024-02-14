BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Maldives

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in the Maldives.

Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with a proven portfolio of bunker trading transactions and in-depth knowledge of the markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute back-to-back bunker trades, ensuring timely and cost-effective procurement of fuel for vessels operating in the Maldives region

Monitor market trends, analyse price fluctuations, and assess supply and demand dynamics to make informed trading decisions

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their specific needs and providing personalized solutions to optimize their bunker procurement process

Identify and mitigate potential risks associated with bunker trading, including price volatility, credit risk, and regulatory compliance

Negotiate bunker supply contracts with suppliers and customers, ensuring favourable terms and conditions that align with business objectives

Manage all relevant documentation and ensure compliance with industry regulations and company policies throughout the trading process

