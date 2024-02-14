World News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Maldives
A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in the Maldives.
Recruitment company Advanced Resource Managers highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with a proven portfolio of bunker trading transactions and in-depth knowledge of the markets.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Execute back-to-back bunker trades, ensuring timely and cost-effective procurement of fuel for vessels operating in the Maldives region
- Monitor market trends, analyse price fluctuations, and assess supply and demand dynamics to make informed trading decisions
- Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their specific needs and providing personalized solutions to optimize their bunker procurement process
- Identify and mitigate potential risks associated with bunker trading, including price volatility, credit risk, and regulatory compliance
- Negotiate bunker supply contracts with suppliers and customers, ensuring favourable terms and conditions that align with business objectives
- Manage all relevant documentation and ensure compliance with industry regulations and company policies throughout the trading process
