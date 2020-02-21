New IBIA Chairman to Speak at Start of IP Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IBIA dinner is one of the largest events in the bunker industry's calendar. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The incoming chairman of the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is due to speak at the organisation's dinner at the start of IP Week on Monday as it hosts more than a thousand industry representatives in London.

IBIA's programme for the event lists a speech by Henrik Zederkof as incoming chairman, as well as one by Unni Einemo, the organisation's director.

Zederkof is a senior director at Bunker Holding.

The IBIA dinner in IP Week is one of the largest events in the bunker industry calendar, bringing together more than a thousand of the group's members together at a hotel in London.

This year's event may attract greater attention than usual as it comes at the start of IMO 2020, and the general tone of conversation at the dinner will give some indication of how well or otherwise the industry is coping with the transition to cleaner fuels.

Ship & Bunker will have several staff attending the event, and we look forward to meeting as many readers as possible.