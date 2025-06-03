Core Power Hires Former UK Shipping Minister

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Charlotte Vere has joined the company as vice president for international relations. Image Credit: Core Power

Maritime nuclear technology company Core Power has hired a former UK shipping minister as a senior executive.

Charlotte Vere has joined the company as vice president for international relations, Core Power said in an emailed statement.

Vere is a member of the UK's House of Lords, and served as a minister in the Department for Transport with responsibility for shipping, ports, maritime decarbonisation and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency under the previous government under November 2023.

"We are delighted to add Charlotte Vere to the CORE POWER leadership team," Mikal Bøe, CEO of Core Power, said in the statement.

"Her considerable experience and skills will greatly advance our industrial and international relations worldwide, helping to build this new and exciting market for maritime nuclear."