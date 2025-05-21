MSC Cruises Orders Two LNG-Fuelled Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two cruise ships will be built by French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique. Image Credit: MSC Cruises

Cruise firm MSC Cruises has ordered two LNG-fuelled cruise ships from French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

The two vessels will be delivered in 2029 and 2030, MSC Cruises said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The vessels will be part of MSC's World Class series, which comprises six ships as of now.

"The ships will build further on the legacy of excellence and innovation established by the World Class, which combines MSC Cruises' signature elegant European design with comfort to offer an unparalleled guest experience," MSC Cruises said.

MSC Cruises' new cruise ship, MSC World America, recently bunkered LNG in Miami ahead of its maiden voyage.

MSC Cruises is the cruise arm of shipping firm MSC Group.