Shell Fuels MSC Cruises' LNG Ship in Miami Before Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first LNG bunkering was carried out by Shell, MSC Cruises' official refuelling partner. Image Credit: Dexter Belmar

Cruise line MSC Cruises' new cruise ship, MSC World America, completed its first LNG bunkering in the Miami port in the US last week.

The LNG bunkering operation of MSC World America was carried out by Shell, which is its official refuelling partner, Shell Marine said in a recent LinkedIn post.

The bunkering of MSC World America was conducted ahead of its maiden voyage to the Caribbean.

"This bunker operation was completed safely with the support of our partner Seaside LNG, in collaboration with the PortMiami cruise terminal," Dexter Belmar, GM and head of global downstream LNG at Shell, said.

MSC Cruises recently wrapped up deep-sea trials of MSC World America in the Atlantic Ocean.

It is the third vessel in the fleet capable of running on LNG, with another LNG-fuelled cruise ship expected to join the lineup next year.

"This collaboration with MSC Cruises demonstrates how real progress in decarbonising shipping is already underway with LNG, while laying the groundwork for bio-LNG and e-LNG in the future", Shell noted.