Oil Up on Positive IMF Comments

Oil prices settled up on Tuesday thanks to a tailwind from the International Monetary Fund which revised its forecast for world economic growth.

The IMF increased growth expectations by 0.2% to 3.9% for both 2018 and 2019.

This growth will translate into more oil consumption while supplies are being constricted.

Tomorrow's EIA report is expected to show a tenth consecutive week of draws for crude at 1.3 million barrels.

Bunker prices were firming in the primary ports.

WTI FEB $64.47/BBL UP $0.98/BBL

Brent MAR $69.96/BBL UP $0.93/BBL