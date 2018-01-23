World News
Oil Up on Positive IMF Comments
Oil prices settled up on Tuesday thanks to a tailwind from the International Monetary Fund which revised its forecast for world economic growth.
The IMF increased growth expectations by 0.2% to 3.9% for both 2018 and 2019.
This growth will translate into more oil consumption while supplies are being constricted.
Tomorrow's EIA report is expected to show a tenth consecutive week of draws for crude at 1.3 million barrels.
Bunker prices were firming in the primary ports.
WTI FEB $64.47/BBL UP $0.98/BBL
Brent MAR $69.96/BBL UP $0.93/BBL
George Belekos, Marine Fuel and Lubricant Trader, KPI Bridge Oil
Also in the News
ICS Praises China's Support for Global Shipping Regs, Criticizes EU & US Pursuit of Regional Systems
Unlike some IMO Member States, China generally avoids the tendency towards adopting unilateral shipping regulations at variance to rules agreed internationally, says ICS Chairman Esben Poulsson.
Read in Full