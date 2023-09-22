Ecospray to Launch Onboard Carbon Capture System Sales in Q1 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has tested a carbon capture pilot plant on board a commercial ship for about two months, following testing at land-based facilities. Image Credit: Ecospray

Engineering firm Ecospray is set to launch sales of onboard carbon capture systems for shipping early next year.

The firm has finalised its first two carbon capture technologies for shipping. with capture rates of up to 80% of CO2 emitted, and plans to make them available from the first quarter of 2024. it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The firm has tested a carbon capture pilot plant on board a commercial ship for about two months, following testing at land-based facilities. The company has tested carbon capture using an amine solution and using calcium hydroxide.

Ecospray also intends to investigate the possibility of carbon capture using molten carbonate fuel cells, with industrialisation of this technology starting in 2025.

"Carbon Capture technologies can contribute significantly to achieving the 'zero emissions of CO2' goal by 2050 in the shipping sector," Filippo Lossani, marine director at Ecospray, said in the statement.

"It is necessary to adopt an analytical approach that starts from a full awareness of the state of the art and the needs of the sector.

"In order to implement a transition that is truly sustainable, it is essential to implement technologies that allow us to decarbonize the plants, facilities and vehicles we already have.

"This is what Carbon Capture is all about.

"Our systems will enable current ships to significantly reduce emissions and fall well within the current IMO CO2 reduction parameters.

"We have decided to develop different solutions to be able to adapt them to different contexts.

"This is because factors such as, for example, the size of a ship, its type, route and the space available on board greatly influence the choice of a solution."

Onboard carbon capture appears an attractive technology for shipping firms seeking to cut their carbon emissions, as it will allow them to continue burning fossil fuels rather than switch to more expensive alternatives. But more clarity will need to emerge on how these systems will be treated under IMO and EU GHG regulations before shipping firms commit to installing them on a widespread basis.