BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Risk Trading Analyst in Canaries

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 11, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a front-office risk trading analyst in Las Palmas.

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of commercial acumen and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage the differentials exposure generated of sales contracts
  • Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations…)
  • Promote and quote term contracts
  • Perform market analysis for the team to support the business strategy
  • Have a good understand of the structured products Peninsula offers
  • Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies with regard to usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trading platform, etc.
  • Put in place and help improve current procedures
  • Buy side supply contracts creation
  • Sales contract Cancelations & amendments helpdesk
  • Account statement performance
  • Mismatch contract payment Management
  • Develop partnership with Supply Desks & IDS to take advantage of competitors favorable prices

