BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Risk Trading Analyst in Canaries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of commercial acumen and fluent English. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a front-office risk trading analyst in Las Palmas.

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of commercial acumen and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage the differentials exposure generated of sales contracts

Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations…)

Promote and quote term contracts

Perform market analysis for the team to support the business strategy

Have a good understand of the structured products Peninsula offers

Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies with regard to usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trading platform, etc.

Put in place and help improve current procedures

Buy side supply contracts creation

Sales contract Cancelations & amendments helpdesk

Account statement performance

Mismatch contract payment Management

Develop partnership with Supply Desks & IDS to take advantage of competitors favorable prices

