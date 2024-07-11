World News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Risk Trading Analyst in Canaries
Thursday July 11, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a high level of commercial acumen and fluent English. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a front-office risk trading analyst in Las Palmas.
The company is looking for candidates with a high level of commercial acumen and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage the differentials exposure generated of sales contracts
- Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations…)
- Promote and quote term contracts
- Perform market analysis for the team to support the business strategy
- Have a good understand of the structured products Peninsula offers
- Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies with regard to usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trading platform, etc.
- Put in place and help improve current procedures
- Buy side supply contracts creation
- Sales contract Cancelations & amendments helpdesk
- Account statement performance
- Mismatch contract payment Management
- Develop partnership with Supply Desks & IDS to take advantage of competitors favorable prices
