BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices resumed their decline at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $8/mt to $609/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since March 30. The G20-HSFO Index lost $4/mt to $506.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $8/mt to $826.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $3.08/bl to $77.69/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices dropped by $5.50/mt to $600/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $8.50/mt to $554/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $9.50/mt to $586.50/mt and at Houston they slipped by $4.50/mt to $566/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.66/bl at $78.35/bl as of 9:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.97/mt rise in bunker prices.