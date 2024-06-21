Amon Maritime Wins Enova Funding for Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has set up a new venture, Amon Gas, with plans to have two ammonia-fuelled gas carriers in operation by 2028. Image Credit: Amon Maritime

Amon Maritime has won funding from Norwegian state-controlled Enova for its project to develop ammonia-fuelled gas carriers.

The firm has set up a new venture, Amon Gas, with plans to have two ammonia-fuelled gas carriers in operation by 2028.

The company has been awarded NOK 180 million ($17 million) in funding from Enova for the project, it said in an emailed statement.

"If the ship transports ammonia, the 'chicken-and-egg' dilemma of making bunkering available is avoided—the substance is already on board as cargo," Steinar Kostøl, CTO of Amon Maritime, said in the statement.

"Because the ship is already designed for transporting ammonia, the relative additional cost in this segment compared to conventional ships will be less than in most other segments."