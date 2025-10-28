BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Sixth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a sixth consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $0.50/mt to $499/mt on Monday, remaining at its highest level since October 13.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $444/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $7.50/mt to $773.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.32/bl to $65.62/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $460/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4.50/mt to $437/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6.50/mt to $461/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $8/mt to $456.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.03/bl from the previous session's close at $65.59/bl as of 5:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt fall in bunker prices.