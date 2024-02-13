Core Power Hires US Nuclear Regulation Expert in Washington

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bryans was previously chief of staff at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission from November 2022 to November 2023. Image Credit: Core Power

Core Power, the company setting out the case for nuclear power as shipping's answer to decarbonisation, has hired a former chief of staff of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Robert Bryans has joined Core Power as vice president of government regulations and strategic alliances in Washington, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Bryans was previously chief of staff at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission from November 2022 to November 2023, and had earlier served for three decades in the US Navy.

"We're excited to add Robert Bryans to Core Power's US-based team, where his background and skill sets will boost our ability to reach and educate key government and industry representatives," Mikal Bøe, CEO of Core Power, said in the statement.

"His impressive maritime, international relations and strategy credentials are also important to our overall mission of bringing dependable, climate-proof nuclear energy solutions to the maritime industry."

At a London International Shipping Week event in September, Bøe set out the case for nuclear power as a pathway to maritime decarbonisation.

"If you run a Newcastlemax bulk carrier at 14 knots, using 65 mt a day [of VLSFO] for 25 years at say $700/mt on bunkers, you'll have spent north of $800 million; add carbon tax to that, and it goes north of a billion," he said.

"If you switch to green methanol or ammonia, at the current cost of electricity -- green, not blue -- you're looking at a total fuel cost over those 25 years of more than $5 billion.

"If the same vessel could be run with a nuclear reactor ... for those full 25 years, without refuelling, and you consider the cost of fuel and installation and all of these things, you are going to come in just south of a billion."