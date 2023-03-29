LNG Bunker Pre-Combustion Carbon Capture System Gets LR Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Andy McKeran, LR Chief Commercial Officer (left) presents the AiP certificate to Kaisa Nikulainen, Rotoboost CEO. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Rotoboost for its 'Rotobox' pre-combustion Carbon Capture System (CCS).

The system uses a thermocatalytic decomposition process (TCD) onboard marine vessels, where part of the natural gas fuel supply is converted into hydrogen and graphite with a liquid catalyst.

The TCD process is said to significantly reduces CO2 emissions, particulate matter, and methane slip by producing hydrogen while capturing carbon in its solid form.

Depending on the heating method used, Rotoboost says the system could reduce overall carbon emissions by up to 100%.

"Our technology introduces a new perspective on fossil fuels, demonstrating how they can be equally green when used innovatively," said Kaisa Nikulainen, Rotoboost Chief Executive Officer.

"In addition to hydrogen as a green blend-in fuel, our byproduct, pyrolytic graphite, is also an excellent battery-grade anode material for electric cars and green steel production. This circular economy creates a powerful tool to combat global warming and climate change on both land and sea.

"Our technology also demonstrates great potential in cost-effective production of green methanol and ammonia in land-based facilities, which further provides the shipping industry with other affordable alternative fuel options."