Leclanché to Supply Battery Systems for New RoPax Ferries in Scotland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ferries will serve the islands of Islay and Jura in Scotland. File Image / Pixabay

Swiss energy storage technology firm Leclanché is set to supply battery systems for two new ferries in Scotland.

The firm has been selected to supply MRS-3 1.1MWh battery storage systems for each of the two new ferries, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The 95m Ro-Pax ships are under construction by CEMRE Shipyard in Turkey, and will operate between mainland Scotland and the islands of Islay and Jura. Delivery is scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

"We're excited by the large number of shipyards, vessel owners and integrators who have approached us during their design cycle and specification phase to better understand our approach to battery manufacturing," Phil Broad, CEO of Leclanché e-Mobility, said in the statement.

"They are especially interested in the undeniable benefits of liquid-cooling for longer life cycle, low maintenance and the reduced footprint of MRS-3."