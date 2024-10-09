Burando Energies International Hires Commercial Manager in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oudmaijer was previously commercial manager of Intercontinental Bunkering from November 2007 to this month. Image Credit: Ronald Oudmaijer / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Burando Energies International has hired a new commercial manager in the Netherlands.

Ronald Oudmaijer has joined the company as commercial manager as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Oudmaijer was previously commercial manager of Intercontinental Bunkering from November 2007 to this month.

Burando Energies previously operated under the name Trefoil Trading until last month. The firm focuses on marine fuel supply in Europe, with a particular interest in biofuel blends.

The company operates its own dedicated blending facility where it prepares marine fuel blends with between 7% and 100% biofuel content, according to the company's website.