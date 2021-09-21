Ammonia Powered VLGC Vessel Receives AiP from BV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BV awards AiP. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas (BV) today said it has awarded Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (HHI) and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (KSOE) Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design and development of an ammonia carrier with ammonia-fuelled propulsion.

The design was developed to ensure its compatibility with the existing infrastructure for ammonia, while also reflecting the market’s demand for very large gas carriers (VLGCs), BV said.

As marine shipping looks to decarbonise, Ammonia is seen alongside the likes of methanol and LNG to become one of the more significant marine fuels of the future.

Todays AiP award is another stop along that transition pathway to eventual decarbonisation.

"Today’s announcement demonstrates this is a feasible solution that will support our journey towards net zero carbon shipping," says Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

The vessel will be 227m long, 36.6m wide, and 23.6m deep with a total capacity of 91,000 cubic meters.