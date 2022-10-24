Logistics Firm Samskip Extends Biofuel Bunker Use

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the new agreement the company has committed to using biofuels on board its boxships the Endeavour, Innovator, Hofell and Skatafell. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics firm Samskip is set to extend the use of biofuels on board its fleet.

The firm has signed a new deal with biofuel supplier GoodFuels, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Under the new agreement the company has committed to using biofuels on board its boxships the Endeavour, Innovator, Hofell and Skatafell.

The firm expects to reduce its CO2 emissions by a further 45,000 mt this year as a result.

"Sustainable marine biofuels offer a viable way for Samskip to cut CO2 emissions by 90% so that our ships and freight customers reduce their carbon footprint in the interests of the planet," Erik Hofmeester, head of vessel management at Samskip, said in the statement.

"It would take the equivalent of 1.7 million trees to offset this amount of CO2 emissions."