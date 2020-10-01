IMO Hit By Cyberattack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO's headquarters are based in London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has been hit by a cyberattack, the UN body said Thursday.

The IMO's website and internal intranet services have been down since September 30, the organisation said in an emailed statement.

Internal and external emails are working as normal, and service has been restored to the organisation's GISIS and IMODOCS databases and its virtual publications.

"The interruption of service was caused by a sophisticated cyber-attack against the Organization's IT systems that overcame robust security measures in place," the IMO said in the statement.

"IMO IT technicians shut down key systems to prevent further damage from the attack.

"The IMO is working with UN IT and security experts to restore systems as soon as possible, to identify the source of the attack, and further enhance security systems to prevent recurrence."